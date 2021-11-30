Woman thanked for reporting abuse of elderly man at train station

The incident occurred around 9pm on Sunday, November 28 at Stourbridge Junction. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police have thanked the woman, who had taken to social media to share her concerns after seeing the incident at Stourbridge Junction on Sunday, November 28, just after 9pm.

The message from the woman spoke of being upset after seeing an elderly man being shouted at and pushed by a younger man and she was so concerned about what she'd seen that she reported the matter to the police.

West Midlands Police have since confirmed they looked into the incident and thanked the woman for getting in touch with her concerns about the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "We went to check up on a man after someone called us to tell us that they’d seen him being shouted at and pushed.

"This happened at Stourbridge Junction railway station on Sunday, November 28.

"British Transport Police and our officers spoke to the people involved separately.

"After finding out exactly what happened and that the man was safe, no further action was taken and there is no active investigation.