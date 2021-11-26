Man who tried to drive wrong way along motorway before crashing into police is jailed

Jonathan Sabayinda attempted to drive against oncoming traffic on the toll road before colliding with officers’ vehicles on the M6 Toll Road near Cannock. Photo: Google Street Map

Jonathan Sabayinda, of Warwick Road in Birmingham, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and possession of cannabis at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has been handed an eight-month prison term and a three-year driving ban.

The court heard how Sabayinda was spotted by officers travelling erratically in a grey BMW on September 14. He was then followed by officers along the A34 between Cannock and Stafford as he entered the M6 Toll at around 11.35am.

Sabayinda then attempted to drive against oncoming traffic on the motorway before colliding with the officers’ vehicles, with a number of officers sustaining minor injuries as a result of the smash.

Cash and two phones were seized at the scene, and a subsequent search of Sabayinda’s home revealed a quantity of cannabis and scales.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, said: "Sabayinda put the lives of the public at risk when he took to the road on September 14.

"I welcome the court’s decision to ban Sabayinda for three years as our roads have no place for such reckless and dangerous behaviour.