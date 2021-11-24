Women use young children and pushchairs as cover for £1,000 shoplifting spree

The women used their children and pushchairs as cover during the spree

The spree took place in Kidderminster and saw goods estimated to be worth about £1,000 taken from at least five different stores.

The three Romanian women took their children and the pushchairs into stores with them to cover for their shoplifting.

The wide array of goods stolen during the spree

Some of the goods taken

Some of the goods taken

Following their arrests, the children were looked after by officers at the police station and later collected by family. The women remain in custody.

Items stolen included skincare products, hair bands and pins, women's clothing, paint and even nappies.