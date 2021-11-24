Women use young children and pushchairs as cover for £1,000 shoplifting spree

The spree took place in Kidderminster and saw goods estimated to be worth about £1,000 taken from at least five different stores.
The three Romanian women took their children and the pushchairs into stores with them to cover for their shoplifting.
Following their arrests, the children were looked after by officers at the police station and later collected by family. The women remain in custody.
Items stolen included skincare products, hair bands and pins, women's clothing, paint and even nappies.
Police had previously made a post on social media warning the women not to return to Kidderminster after they were seen stealing from TK Maxx at the start of the month.