Two men charged after Wolverhampton casino stabbing

Casino 36 on Temple Street

Both have been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, with one of the men breaching a community order.

The two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds after being knifed at Casino 36 on Temple Street on November 14.

Kane Cork, of Heantun Rise, Wolverhampton, has been charged with wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder.

Kai Bell, of Hopyard Gardens, Wolverhampton, was charged with violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and breach of a community order.

Cork, 27, has been remanded in custody while 21-year-old Bell has been bailed by police.