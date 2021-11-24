Two men charged after Wolverhampton casino stabbing

By Nathan Rowe

Two men have been charged in connection with a double stabbing at a casino in Wolverhampton.

Casino 36 on Temple Street
Both have been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, with one of the men breaching a community order.

The two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds after being knifed at Casino 36 on Temple Street on November 14.

Kane Cork, of Heantun Rise, Wolverhampton, has been charged with wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder.

Kai Bell, of Hopyard Gardens, Wolverhampton, was charged with violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and breach of a community order.

Cork, 27, has been remanded in custody while 21-year-old Bell has been bailed by police.

Both will appear at court at a later date.

