Search for suspect after racial slur at shop

CCTV footage has been released of the man police want to speak to regarding a racial abuse incident. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police has put out an appeal for information following the incident at the Post Office on Anson Road in Rugeley on Tuesday, November 2.

The man, who is described as while and in his late 50s, is believed to have entered the premises and used a racial slur towards another person while inside the premises.

A CCTV image of the man has been released, showing him wearing a blue fleece and glasses at the time of the incident.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for information following a racial hate crime which occurred at the Post Office, Rugeley, earlier this month.

"On Tuesday 2 November at approximately 2:35pm, a man entered the premises on Anson Street.

"Whilst inside, the man used a racial slur towards another person.

"He is described as white and in his late 50s.

"He was wearing a blue fleece and glasses at the time of the incident.

"Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 452 of 2 November, or call 101.