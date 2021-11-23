Wolverhampton pair in court over burglary allegations

The incidents happened at sites in Codsall on November 15 and in Great Wyrley on November 20.

Robbie Boyle, 27, faced two counts of burglary other than dwelling, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failure to provide a specimen for analysis, having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Benjamin Robert Collins, 26, faced two counts of burglary other than dwelling.

Both men appeared before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Magistrates Court on Monday