Appeal after woman assaulted on tram during confrontation over phone

The three women. Photo: British Transport Police

British Transport Police said the victim had been travelling on the West Midlands Metro on Monday, September 13, at 9.30pm.

She was accused by three women of filming them on her phone, with the group asking her to hand it over.

The victim refused and showed them her camera roll to prove she wasn't filming them before the women became abusive.

They took her bag from her before getting off at Bull Street, Birmingham, with the victim following them to grab her bag back.

The victim got the bag and as she walked away one of the women pulled her hair and pushed her to the floor twice.

Now officers have urged people with any information to come forward as they released images of the three culprits.

Anyone who recognises the women, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police quoting reference 218 of 13/10/21.