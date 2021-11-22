Thirty cannabis plants seized from scene of ‘severe’ flat fire

Long Lane, Rowley Regis

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in a flat above a shop in Long Lane, Rowley Regis, at 10.53am yesterday morning.

The fire, believed to have been caused by an electrical heater, was contained to the flat but smoke damage has been caused to the entire property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "We’re investigating after 30 young cannabis plants were found in the flat.

"The illegal drugs will be destroyed and growing equipment recycled."

Three fire engines and one brigade response vehicle from Haden Cross, Handsworth and Ward End fire stations attended the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said at the time: “We had a call at 10.53am to an address in Long Lane, Rowley Regis.