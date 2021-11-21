Police chase after 'violent' Wolverhampton burglary ends in crash and arrests

The Audi crashed while in a high-speed chase with police. Photo: Central Motorway Police Group

West Midlands Police had been called to the scene of a violent house burglary in Wolverhampton where officers saw an Audi speeding off from the scene.

Officers gave chase until the Audi failed to brake a sharp bend heading into a housing estate in the Sandwell borough and flipped onto its roof.

The two occupants were able to extract themselves from the wreckage with only minor injuries and attempted to run away, only to be caught by officers and arrested.

A spokesman for Central Motorway Policing Group said: "An Audi that had just made off from a violent house burglary in Wolverhampton was then pursued by our officers before driver failed to brake for a sharp bend in Sandwell.