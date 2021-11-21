Appeal to find man after indecent exposure on bus

West Midlands Police have released this image of the man they want to speak to. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have reported that the man was seen on the 55 bus in Birmingham at around 5.30pm on August 7 by a teenage girl, who saw him indecently exposed and carrying out an indecent act.

When the girl questioned what he was doing, the man is believed to have left the bus and run off down Hutton Lane where the bus was travelling.

West Midlands Police have now launched the appeal to find him and have released CCTV footage of the man on the bus.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re appealing for help after a man indecently exposed himself on the 55 bus in Birmingham.

"A teenage girl got on the bus and saw that a man was indecently exposed and carrying out an indecent act.

"When she questioned what he was doing he left the bus and ran off.

"It happened on 7 August around 5.30pm as the bus was travelling down Hutton Lane.

"We’ve been doing lots of work to try and find him. Today we’ve released CCTV from the bus.