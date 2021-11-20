The body of a pensioner was found on Monday afternoon. Photo: SnapperSK

The body of the 78-year-old man was found by police at his home in Manor Lane, Halesowen, at around 3.30pm on Monday after neighbours raised concerns that they had not seen him for several days.

West Midlands Police said the pensioner was found collapsed in his living room, and had been dead for a number of days.

While a post-mortem examination has not determined the cause of death, he is believed to have died after a burglary at his house.

A 44-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha said: “We’re supporting the man’s family at this incredibly upsetting time.

“While we have collected a lot of information and evidence, and made an arrest last night, we still urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to please get in touch.

“We are looking for information dating back to the start of November.”

The driveway leading up to the detached house was cordoned off earlier this week. Photo: SnapperSK

Earlier this week police had cordoned off the driveway to the detached house as forensic officers scoured the scene for evidence.

A police drone was also used to photograph the house, which is set back from Manor Lane between Robert Lane and Priory Road and has front and back gardens.

Meanwhile, residents on the leafy road spoke of their shock at their neighbour's death.

One neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said they had heard the news from another neighbour after seeing the police cars outside the address.

They said: "I was at home when I looked out and saw police cars stopping outside the drive to the house, so went down and was told what had happened.

"It's awful news to hear that he'd died and been there for a few days and brings it home to you when you realise how close it is to your own house."

Police have now arrested a man on suspicion of murder. Photo: SnapperSK

Another said they didn't know the man too well as he kept himself to himself.

They said: "I know he was a very quiet man and didn't go out much, living in that big house on his own.

"It's sad to know that he's died and I hope there isn't more to it, although you wonder when you see so many police around."