Police recover drugs stash, cash and shotgun cartridges in Heathtown

Heath Town and East Park Police team were delighted with yesterday's raid which also resulted in dangerous weapons taken off the streets including a pick axe and hunting knife.
The raid was part of the West Midlands wide Operation Spectre which is clamping down on drug dealers peddling their wares in communities.
This police team tweeted: "This evening we have arrested a male on suspicion of drug dealing, multiple weapons recovered along with large quantity of cash, drugs and shotgun cartridges."