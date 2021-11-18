Newspaper delivery driver targeted in violent carjacking

The incident happened on Starkie Drive. Photo: Google

Two people in a blue car pulled up to the man on Starkie Drive, Oldbury, and attacked him at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The men took the keys to his white Vauxhall Viva used them to drive off with the vehicle.

West Midlands Police is investigating but so far nobody has been arrested.

One of the attackers is described as being 6ft tall and wearing a balaclava.