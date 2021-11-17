Catherine Francis. Photo: West Midlands Police

Catherine Francis was seriously injured after being hit in Bradford Road, between Heathland Avenue and Hall Road n the Castle Bromwich area of the city, at around 1.25am on Saturday.

The 29-year-old died in hospital on Monday.

West Midlands Police said her family, who have released a statement appealing for information, are being supported by specialist officers as enquiries continue.

They said: "Catherine was the kindest, bubbliest, most generous and wonderful sister, daughter, auntie, and friend you could ever wish to meet... and the best Mommy in the world to her beautiful five-year-old daughter.

"Our world has been ripped apart. We can't believe that life can be so cruel. Catherine has been stolen from us in the most horrific and unimaginable way.

"The sudden death of a loved one is hard for anybody to deal with, but for Catherine to have died in these circumstances, at such a young age, is just incomprehensible.

"We as a family appeal for any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem."

Police have recovered a car found abandoned in the Kingshurst area which they believe was involved in the collision.

Sergeant Adam Garbett, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Catherine's family and we are supporting them at this devastating time.

"Our investigation is progressing and a Toyota Aygo has been recovered nearby. We believe this may be the vehicle involved and it will be forensically examined as part of our investigation into the collision.

“I would also ask people to think about maybe a neighbour or friend who has a Toyota Aygo, that they haven’t seen since the weekend, to let us know.

"I would also appeal directly to the driver to think long and hard. Now is the time to do the right thing and come and speak to us."