Three-year-old zebra crossing crash victim named

Police at the scene on Reddings Lane after the three-year-old girl died. Photo: SnapperSK

Maysoon Adbul-Hakeem was on a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane, Yardley, when she was hit by a car on the afternoon of November 11.

The driver left the scene but a 24-year-old man handed himself into police a short time later.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Maysoon’s family said in a statement: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter Maysoon.

"Please respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

Acting Inspector Paul Hughes has urged people not to speculate about what happened on social media.

He added: "What’s happened is extremely tragic and has had a profound impact not only on her family but also friends, the local schools and wider community.

"I would ask everyone come together at this sad time to support the family and respect their wishes for privacy.

“We’ve arrested a man and our enquiries are continuing.

“I’m still keen to hear from anyone who was in Reddings Lane or the immediate vicinity and may have witnessed the collision or heard anything that may assist our investigation."