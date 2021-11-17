Drugs found and teens arrested as Walsall police chase ends in crash

The aftermath of the crash on Wednesbury Road

The pursuit started when a car failed to stop for police officers in Walsall at around 11.40am on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

The car being chased eventually came to a stop when it hit multiple cars on Wednesbury Road in Palfrey, leaving three people with minor injuries.

Two people were seen running away and two teenagers were detained nearby after being chased on foot. Meanwhile police found "a quantity" of drugs believed to be cannabis in the car.

Wednesbury Road was blocked outside The Bethany Church of God near the Milton Street junction in the aftermath of the crash, with debris including a car bumper left scattered across the road.

West Midlands Police said three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene with one woman taken to hospital for further checks, although the ambulance service previously said they had been stood down by police before arriving at the scene.

The suspects, aged 16 and 17, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis. The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

They both remained in custody on Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Following a short foot chase officers arrested two youths, aged 16 and 17. A quantity of drugs was seized from inside the car.

"We understand three people were reported to have suffered minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene, before one woman was taken to hospital for further checks.