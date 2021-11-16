Police investigation after pensioner found dead in Halesowen

Manor Lane, Halesowen

The body of the 78-year-old man was found at a house in Halesowen on Monday afternoon.

Police officers forced their way into the home after being alerted to concerns for the man's wellbeing.

It is not yet clear how the man died and the police have not stated whether his death is being treated as suspicious.

The body was found in the living room of a property on Manor Lane at around 3.30pm on Monday.

It is believed he had been dead for some time and his next of kin have been informed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man’s body has been found at an address in Halesowen.

"Our officers gained entry to the house in Manor Lane just before 3.30pm yesterday following concerns raised by neighbours.

"Sadly we found the 78-year-old collapsed on the lounge floor; it was clear he had been dead for some time and nothing could be done to help him.

"We have traced and notified the man’s next of kin and a post mortem examination was being held today in a bid to identify exactly what led to the man’s death.