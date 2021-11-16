Plea to find burglars who attacked pensioner before stealing father's First World War medals

The hunt continues for "heartless" masked burglars who attacked a pensioner before snatching her father's First World War medals.

Some of the missing medals
The 94-year-old woman was left heartbroken and "very shaken" after her home in Hilltop Road, Oldbury, was broken into at about 7.10pm on Saturday.

Three men broke into the house made off with her rings plus the Great War medals belonging to her late father, Thomas Morris, who received three bravery medals, including a Victory Medal engraved with ‘TA MORRIS’ on the back and attached to a rainbow ribbon.

The heartless trio also threatened the victim and demanded that she hand over her gold wedding band, engagement ring, an eternity ring with zirconia stones around the centre and another gold ring with a fish-like pattern.

A Queen Victoria ‘Goblet Florin’ – a two shilling piece minted in 1800 – and a five shilling piece made into a brooch were also stolen.

West Midlands Police Detective Sergeant Matt Nightingale said: “This is a despicable crime against an elderly woman.

"She was threatened with serious violence which is shocking and totally unnecessary.

“Her father risked his life for our freedoms and ironically, those of the criminals who’ve now targeted his daughter’s home.

“Some people will know or suspect who is responsible for this offence. I would ask them to do the right thing and get in touch. This could have been your grandmother’s home that’s been broken into.

“They do not deserve any protection so please call us.”

The force said it wants to hear from anyone who had seen the medals, coins or rings since Saturday, or being offered them for sale.

It said that the investigation has included carrying out inquiries in the area, seizing CCTV footage and a forensic examination of the victim's the home for evidence.

The force CID added that it was appealing for the public's help to catch the offenders and recover the prized possessions.

The thieves were described as white, aged in their late teens or early 20s and wore dark blue clothing.

Anyone with information contact police quoting reference 20/1478678/21.

