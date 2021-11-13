Two people seriously injured and another four injured after two cars collide in Birmingham

Winson Green Road. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Winson Green Road at around 4.20am on Saturday after a Vauxhall Corsa and Seat Ibiza collided.

Six people in their 20s have been taken to hospital, with anyone who witnessed the incident called on to speak with police.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and not spoken to officers already.

We particularly want to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage which can assist with our investigation."