Drink examined after reports of spiking in the West Midlands found to contain 'mind-altering' chemical, police say

One of the drugs testing kits used by police to test the drinks. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police chiefs revealed they investigated 29 reports of spiking across the region, with six being made in the Black Country.

The reports were made over a period of five days, November 5 to November 10, as concerns grow over drink spiking across the region.

Officers used new multi-drug testing kits to test 28 of these cases, in which they were able to tell 27 people that no drugs were detected.

However the force revealed one sample detected THC – a mind-altering psychoactive chemical found in cannabis – during their checks.

It is described as being psychoactive substance as it changes a person's mental state by affecting the way the brain and nervous system work.

Detective Superintendent Sean Phillips, who is leading the police's response to spiking said: “The kits have been really popular with people. They feel much safer when we’re able to tell them that no drugs have been detected. Many will have never taken drugs before, so they were really worried about what would happen to their bodies.

“We always recommend that people still speak to their doctor or go to hospital in cases where they’ve told us that they were injected.

“All of our officers know that they’re only to be used to detect drugs used in spiking cases. They are never to be used to take action against people who may have taken drugs – we would always refer those people to health organisations who can help them change.”

The data showed 23 people aged between 17 and 60 reported their drink had been spiked with drugs. The figure was comprised of six men, 16 women and one unspecified gender. A total of 14 reports were made in Birmingham, three in Coventry, two in Solihull, one in Dudley, one in Sandwell and two in Wolverhampton.

A further five people, all women aged between 18 and 22, reported their drink had been spiked with a needle – with four reports in Birmingham and one in Wolverhampton.

One more person, whose name and gender has not been revealed, was reportedly spiked in Walsall. It is not known where the victim, whose drink contained the THC, was from or their age or gender.

Police say where drugs are detected, the sample will be used to help develop their investigation and can be used as evidence in court – and they investigate all reports without judgement.

"It’s really important that people tell us as soon as they can if they think they’ve been spiked. Even second can help get them the help they need and track down perpetrators," Det Supt Phillips added.