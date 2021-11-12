West Bromwich man jailed after running commercial scale drugs supply line from bedroom

Jerome Jeffrey dealt class A drugs from his bedroom

The home of Jerome Jeffrey in Vowles Road, West Bromwich was raided on October 21 and police found 117 wraps and Class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers from the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit’s (ROCU) County Lines Task Force intercepted a text messages from a phone advertising "bak on new fire w best about fast drop".

W is code for crack cocaine and fire is understood to mean the drugs are of high quality.

A phone linked to Jeffrey had sent regular marking messages to more than 100 people who bought from him.

The 26-year-old admitted to supplying drugs between August 1 and October 21 when it’s estimated he shifted around 1kg of crack and heroin.

He appeared at Wolverhampton crown court on Monday where he was jailed for a total of 58 months, including 12 months for a previous drugs supply charge from last year.