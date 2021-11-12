Teenager tells police she is fine after suspected kidnapping appeal

In an urgent appeal West Midlands Police released footage which appeared to showed a woman being bundled into a dark-coloured Ford Mondeo.

However, the force has now said a woman attended a police station to tell officers she was OK.

A police spokesman said: "Thanks to everyone who shared our video appeal to trace a woman who was shown on dash-cam being put into a car in Birmingham.

"Some good news. A 17-year-old girl shown in the footage saw our appeal and attended a police station last night to tell us she was ok.

"We were worried she’d been forced into the car against her will & may have come to harm.

"However, she’s assured us there were no sinister motives behind the men in the car and has not disclosed any offences to us."