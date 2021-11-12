Teenager tells police she is fine after suspected kidnapping appeal

In an urgent appeal West Midlands Police released footage which appeared to showed a woman being bundled into a dark-coloured Ford Mondeo.
However, the force has now said a woman attended a police station to tell officers she was OK.
A police spokesman said: "Thanks to everyone who shared our video appeal to trace a woman who was shown on dash-cam being put into a car in Birmingham.
"Some good news. A 17-year-old girl shown in the footage saw our appeal and attended a police station last night to tell us she was ok.
"We were worried she’d been forced into the car against her will & may have come to harm.
"However, she’s assured us there were no sinister motives behind the men in the car and has not disclosed any offences to us."
Police are making follow up enquiries, and the girl will be referred to support services.