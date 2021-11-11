Watch terrifying moment woman is bundled into car in suspected kidnapping

By David Stubbings

Police have released footage of the terrifying moment a woman was bundled into a car during a suspected kidnapping in Birmingham.

Police want to find this man in connection with the suspected kidnapping. Photo: West Midlands Police
Dashcam video shows the moment a dark-coloured Ford Mondeo abruptly stops before a woman - who is believed to have been forced into the vehicle - opens a passenger door and scrambles out. Moments later a man gets out and lifts her back inside.

It's thought the woman was forced into the car in Sampson Road before the dashcam footage captured her trying to get out in Golden Hillock Road at 5.45pm on Sunday. The car then headed towards the Small Heath area of the city.

A handbag has been found at the side of the road, with witnesses describing the person being taken away as female.

Officers have been unable to find anything in the bag to identify her or determine if she's safe.

West Midlands Police patrols have been sent details of the Mondeo and checked road cameras, but so far it has not been found.

Footage of the incident has now been released to try and find the men, the woman and the car.

A police statement said: "We’re hoping someone will recognise the man shown briefly in the clip or know someone who has access to a similar vehicle and matches the description of the men.

"The two men are described as Asian and in their early 20s; the man who gets out of the car has a beard.

"The woman was also Asian and believed to be in her late teens or early 20s.

"If anyone has information that could help us then please get in touch; we’re also asking the woman to make contact if she can to let us know she’s OK."

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police quoting crime reference 20/1863950/21.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor

