Police funding secured to keep women and girls safe in Staffordshire

Home Secretary Priti Patelhas vowed to clampdown on violence against women

Staffordshire Police has received the cash after bidding for a share of a Government fund aimed at tackling violence against women.

Forces across the country have lined up a number of potential initiatives, including drink spiking detection kits, a transport safety campaign and trained staff to support safe taxi journeys.

The fund, which was launched in July, has made up to £5 million available for projects and initiatives to improve the safety of women in public spaces at night.

It comes after police forces in the region were awarded safer streets funding earmarked for tackling violence against women, with West Mercia Police getting £1m and West Midlands Police receiving £549,000.

Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams said the funding will be used to develop initiatives in Stafford, Cannock, Newcastle, Hanley and Burton.

They include establishing safe routes to and from public transport locations, developing 'safe places' in town centres where women can seek advice, first aid and support, and providing marshals and street pastors.

An accredited Women's Night Safety Charter for organisations operating at night will be developed, along with awareness campaigns around different aspects of women’s safety at night.

Mr Adams said: "This funding is a welcome addition to vital work already underway across the area with our partners.

"It will enable us to invest in a range of practical initiatives that not only increase the safety of women and girls but also ensure they feel safer too when enjoying nights out in our popular towns and cities."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Violence against women and girls in our country’s nightlife is still an awful reality for many, and horrific crimes such as sexual assault have devastating consequences.

“Working with the police, local authorities and venues these innovative projects will identify and crack down on those who pose a risk and give women the practical support when they need it.

“We must use every possible tool at our disposal to ensure people feel safe at night when walking home, using transport, or enjoying a night out with friends.”

A total of 22 successful bids were made for funding, from civil society organisations, local authorities and police and crime commissioners.

Meanwhile West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has revealed plans for his force's safer streets funding.

Part of the cash will be spent on a campaign designed to raise awareness of violence against women and change attitudes amongst men and boys.

The fund will also pay for an educational programme in schools to promote healthy relationships and respect, and a training programme to raise awareness of the harm faced by sex workers and homeless women.