Man accused of 'really nasty assaults' with group arrested after handing himself in

By James Vukmirovic

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of assaults after handing himself into police.

The 23-year-old surrendered himself to a Black Country police station on Thursday, three weeks after a series of attacks on five people were carried out by a group of three.

A woman was hit over the head with a vodka bottle, while a 16-year-old boy was bitten and kicked to the ground before being stamped on in Merry Hill bus station.

Officers from West Midlands Police had already arrested two men aged 19 and 25, who remain in police custody with the third man, following an appeal for information.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve arrested a man suspected of being involved in a series of really nasty assaults on random people in the Black Country.

"We issued an appeal last weekend asking for information to trace a 23-year-old man who’s believed to have been part of a three-strong group who attacked at least five people on the evening of 21 October.

"He remains in police custody.

"A great result. Thanks for sharing our appeal as we believe that’s helped persuade the suspect to hand himself in."



By James Vukmirovic





