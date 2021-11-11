Boy attacked with axe 'critical but stable' in hospital

By Nathan RoweWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A boy attacked with a knife and axe in Walsall is now in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police at the scene at Phoenix Business Park off Stafford Street in Walsall. Photo: SnapperSK
Police at the scene at Phoenix Business Park off Stafford Street in Walsall. Photo: SnapperSK

The 16-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen and suffered a head injury in what police believe was a targeted attack by two men.

The incident happened in a garage in Phoenix Business Park, off Stafford Street, at around 6pm on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made with enquiries still ongoing and the attack is being treated as an attempted murder.

The attack happened at Phoenix Business Park off Stafford Street. Photo: SnapperSK

A spokesman for West Midlands Police: "We believe this was a targeted attack and that the two offenders were looking for the victim.

"It’s understood one of the offenders was white and the other black – both around 6ft tall – and that one of them made off on a bicycle."

A passer-by called the emergency services and rushed to help the victim, stemming the bleeding after watching the attack unfold.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or the attackers making off, has been urged to get in touch with West Midlands Police quoting crime reference 20/1851489/21.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News