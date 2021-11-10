West Midlands Police officer in court over historical child sexual offence

Pc Joseph Powell appeared in court on Wednesday

Student officer Pc Joseph Powell made a brief appearance at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, charged with assaulting a child under 13 by touching between 2009 and 2011 and a further charge of unauthorised access to information on a police computer.

Powell, aged 28 and from Walsall, was granted unconditional bail to appear at Warwick Crown Court on December 10.