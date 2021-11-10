Police chief defends officers after terminally ill man arrested for 'mooning' speed camera

West Mercia Police Superintendent Mark Colquhoun says officers acted appropriately

Footage of the incident shows six officers wrestling the man, Darrell Meekcom, to the ground at his home in Coley Close, Kidderminster, at around 1pm on Friday.

Reports suggest that the 55-year-old, who suffers from multiple system atrophy, heart disease, kidney failure and Parkinson's disease, mooned the camera as part of his bucket list of things he wanted to do before he died.

Mr Meekcom said he feared he would be beaten up when police later attended his home to arrest him, saying officers forced him to the ground and tried to pepper spray him while he was handcuffed on the floor.

Superintendent Mark Colquhoun, said: “We appreciate the footage and commentary circulating around the incident has caused some concern.

“The incident was reviewed at the time and, after consideration of the full facts and circumstances, including reviewing officers' body worn video, I am satisfied that appropriate action was taken by officers.

"The incident lasted around 38 minutes from the time of arrival at the address and therefore lasted significantly longer than the footage already in the media.

“The criminal investigation is ongoing and a complaint has been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Police say they arrived at the address to speak to Mr Meekcom but the situation developed resulting in him being arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and dangerous driving.