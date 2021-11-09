Police trawling through CCTV to find hit and run driver

The collision happened near Goals, Darlaston Road, last night (Monday) at 9.15pm prompting police officers to begin a trawl of local CCTV camera images to find the driver who refused to stay at the scene.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called following a two car crash in Darlaston Lane, Willenhall, just after 9.15pm on Monday, November 8.
"One car drove off and the driver of the other vehicle avoided injury."
The spokesman added: "We'll be reviewing nearby CCTV to try and identify the car and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote log 4308 of 8 November."