Police trawling through CCTV to find hit and run driver

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

An investigation has been launched after a hit and run crash in Willenhall.

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....
STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

The collision happened near Goals, Darlaston Road, last night (Monday) at 9.15pm prompting police officers to begin a trawl of local CCTV camera images to find the driver who refused to stay at the scene.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called following a two car crash in Darlaston Lane, Willenhall, just after 9.15pm on Monday, November 8.

"One car drove off and the driver of the other vehicle avoided injury."

The spokesman added: "We'll be reviewing nearby CCTV to try and identify the car and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote log 4308 of 8 November."

Crime
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News