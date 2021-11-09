Man charged with murder after 62-year-old found stabbed to death in Wolverhampton flat

Tettenhall Road, Newbridge, Wolverhampton (Picture: Google street view)

Berris Thomas was found dead in his flat in Tettenhall Road on July 20 after officers carried out a welfare check on him.

Police announced they have charged Jermaine Thomas with murder. He was arrested in the days after the discovery of Mr Thomas body but was detained under the Mental Health Act.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We've charged a man with the murder of a 62-year-old man who was found fatally stabbed at a flat in Wolverhampton.

"Berris Thomas was discovered dead in Tettenhall Road, Newbridge, after we were called to check on his welfare on 20 July this year. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of result of multiple stab wounds."

The spokesman added: "Jermaine Thomas was arrested in connection with the death just days after Mr Thomas was found, but was then detained under the Mental Health Act.

"Following further assessment we were authorised to charge the 22-year-old from Birmingham with murder last Thursday."

Thomas appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court where he was remanded to secure accommodation ahead of a further hearing on December 2.

The spokesman said: "We've kept the family of Mr Thomas fully updated with the latest developments. Although we've charged a suspect our enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

"We still want to hear from anyone with any information that may help. What you believe is insignificant could be really important for our investigation."