Schoolboy suspect released after toy gun used to hold up traffic

The incident happened next to the Reedswood Retail Park, pictured. Photo: Google

Armed police responded to drivers raising the alarm about the children stopping traffic and pointing a handgun at them outside Reedswood Retail Park on Saturday morning.

West Midlands Police said that four children were detained: two 12-year-olds, an 11-year-old and a seven-year-old. A black painted toy gun and a knife were seized.

On Sunday the force said that in the end only one of the children had been arrested and had since been released.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The 11-year-old with the gun has been released under investigation. It looks like the 12-year-old wasn’t brought into custody in the end.