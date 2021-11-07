Driver so drunk police 'surprised he could see'

A driver was so drunk behind the wheel that police officers were amazed "he could see anything" when they arrested him.

Over the limit. The driver in Stafford
Members of the public in Stafford rang police after seeing the overseas courier inebriated and when breathalysed he clocked more than three times over the limit.

Staffordshire Road Traffic Unit tweeted: "We couldn't do our job without help from the public. Concerns were raised about the drunken state of this overseas courier parked up in the Stafford area.

"We attended and he blew 112 (the limit is 35). The driver has been arrested and will be placed before next available court."

He added: "Its surprising that he could see anything with that much alcohol in his system. Hopefully the courts will impose a sentence which reflects the seriousness of the offence.

"Hats off to the public who prevented a far more serious and tragic incident."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

