Hunt for thug after woman hit with vodka bottle in series of random attacks

Anyone who has seen Jardel Faure is asked to call 999

Jardel Faure is being searched for after five people were attacked on the same night in Stourbridge and Brierley Hill.

The 23-year-old from Cradley Heath has previously been locked up for beating up a disabled teenager with the mental age of a 12-year-old.

Faure is believed to have been part of a three-strong gang who struck repeatedly on the evening of October 21.

The violence started at around 6pm in Stourbridge High Street when a man was kicked and bitten in the street.

The three men then got on a bus to Brierley Hill where they verbally abused a woman in Dudley Road and hit her across the head with a vodka bottle.

Her partner and another man were also attacked when they came to her aid.

Later a 16-year-old boy was bitten and kicked to the ground before being stamped on at Merry Hill bus station.

Two men, aged 19 and 25, have been arrested in connection with the attacks and are now on police bail.

However officers are still searching for Faure and are appealing for any information on his whereabouts.

Three years ago he was locked up for two-and-a-half years after twice beating up an 18-year-old with learning difficulties and the mental age of a 12-year-old. He first punched the victim at Cradley Heath railway station before following him to the home of his grandmother where he kicked and stamped on him until the victim's mother arrived at the scene.