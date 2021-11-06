The man was found injured in Claycroft Place, picture. Photo: Googlt

The man, aged 18, was shot in Claycroft Place, Lye, Stourbridge, at around 9.30pm on Friday.

Paramedics were called to the scene near Lye Community Centre and alerted police.

The victim remained in hospital on Saturday morning but his condition is not considered life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.

Nobody has been arrested over the incident and detectives are so far unclear about what happened before the teen was shot.

The area was cordoned off in the aftermath of the attack and remained closed on Saturday morning so forensics and search teams could scour the area.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We've cordoned off the scene for a forensic examination, conducting house-to-house enquiries and will be checking CCTV.

"If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area then please get in touch. Call us on 101 or message on Live Chat via our website - please quote log 4574 5/11.