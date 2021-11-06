Dudley man charged with attempted murder of critically injured hit-and-run victim

Shanardo Whittaker, from Dudley, is accused of trying to kill a 33-year-old man who was knocked down in Handsworth at around 6am last Sunday.

The victim is still fighting for his life in hospital one week on after being injured on Hamstead Road shortly after his friend was stabbed.

The two men are believed to have been at a nearby party together before the violence broke out.

The stabbing victim, 35, was seriously injured but is now recovering at home.

Whittaker was also arrested over the knife attack but has been bailed in relation to that incident while detectives investigate.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at his home on Friday and charged with attempted murder overnight.

He was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area.