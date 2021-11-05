Murderer stabbed father more than 60 times in front of friends

Erlin Hasa stabbed Marian Savu more than 60 times

Erlin Hasa murdered Marian Savu in front of their horrified friends in an unprovoked attack in Great Barr earlier this year.

Both men had been drinking in a flat with friends on Perry Villa Drive before the attack took place on March 2.

Hasa grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed 43-year-old Mr Savu.

The attack spilled out onto the street and down an alleyway as Mr Savu tried to escape with neighbours reporting being woken up by the sound of shouting and screaming.

Paramedics attended but Mr Savu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile officers starting knocking on nearby doors and found blood on the front door handle of the flat.

Hasa, aged 35, opened the door covered in blood and was immediately arrested on suspicion of murder.

The murder weapon was later found in a bush on the same street and forensic testing linked it to the attack.

Loving father Marian Savu

Hasa was found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday after an eight-day trial and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 23 years on Friday.

In a statement read out at court, Mr Savu's wife said her heart had been broken into a million pieces and that no sentence for Hasa would ever be enough.

"When I met him he had many dreams which are now impossible to achieve," she said.

"He was a very proud father and very kind to everyone and wouldn't hurt a fly.

"He would go above and beyond to help anyone in need. He was a very sensitive person and had a beautiful soul.

"It hurts to see my children so innocent and not being able to explain what happened to their dad.

"No matter what sentence this monster receives, for taking a life without hesitation, it will never be enough.

"We will never have peace in our hearts again as they have all been broken into a million pieces."

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the West Midlands Police homicide team, said: “The attack that Hasa carried out on Marian was prolonged, shocking and brutal.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the witnesses in this case. Some of them witnessed the most horrendous violence imaginable, but in coming forward and speaking to us about what happened they have helped us to secure justice.