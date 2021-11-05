Attempted murder arrest as hit-and-run victim fights for life

The two victims are friends and were at a party near Hamstead Road in Handsworth when the violence happened at around 6am on Sunday morning.

The 33-year-old man who was hit by the car remains in a critical condition in hospital, while his 35-year-old friend who suffered serious stab wounds is now recovering at home.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning after police identified the car they believe was used in the hit and run.

Detectives are still appealing for any information on the incident as the exact timeline of events is still unclear and they believe many people were in the area at the time.

They are urging anyone with dash cam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage relating to the incident to message west-midlands.police.uk, quoting the log number 905 on October 31.