Stabbing victim seriously injured as six people attack teenager

The violence happened on Meadfoot Avenue. Photo: Google

The teenager is believed to have been deliberately targeted by the group and two boys, age 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

The violence took place on Meadfoot Avenue in Kings Heath, Birmingham, just after 7.30pm on Wednesday and the victim is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Meanwhile the two suspects are in police custody and are being questioned by detectives.

Officers searched the area and found a knife nearby which will be forensically examined.

West Midlands Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives are also keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from Meadfoot Avenue, Marsham Road and the surrounding area.