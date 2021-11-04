£5,000 reward to find thugs after brutal pensioner attack

Joseph Sharpe was left with multiple serous injuries

Joseph Sharpe, a 77-year-old grandfather, was woken by two masked men who demanded the keys to an Audi S4 parked on the driveway of his home in Moseley, Birmingham.

The car belonged to a friend and Mr Sharpe did not have the keys..

He was pushed out of his bed and left with multiple serious injuries including a dislocated shoulder and severe bruising around his head and body.

The attack took place in Moor Green Lane between 1.20am and 1.45am on September 23.

Six weeks on, nobody has been arrested and Crimestoppers are now offering a £5,000 reward in an urgent appeal for anonymous information about the two men responsible.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity, said: “The appalling brutality inflicted on Joseph is hard to believe and, as the photo shows, has left the victim with severe injuries that are shocking to see.

“Those involved could strike again at any time. It’s highly likely that someone in the community will have their suspicions about those responsible or even know for certain.

"Let me be clear that this is your chance to speak up 100 per cent anonymously to our charity to help prevent other vulnerable people suffering at the hands of these brutal men.

“Crimestoppers is here to help people who – for whatever reason - feel unable to speak directly to the authorities.

"Whilst independent of the police, we support investigations by offering rewards and taking information completely anonymously to help get justice for people like Joseph, his family and friends."