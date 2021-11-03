Police apologise to man arrested in turban incident, acknowledging 'outrage'

Perry Barr custody suite. Photo: Google

Footage emerged last week reportedly showing a Sikh man's head covering being removed and stamped on by a West Midlands Police officer as he was being arrested. He was taken to a custody suite in Perry Barr, Birmingham.

Police denied that the turban was stamped on and called the footage "misleading" as it used images from different incidents. The matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), who described the video as "false".

But on Wednesday West Midlands Police's Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Richard Baker, said: “Today I met with the man to apologise to him for any distress he experienced as a result of this incident. We understand the religious significance of head coverings to the Sikh faith and we know reports of this incident have caused outrage and anger to the Sikh community and the wider public.

“I do not underestimate the impact this has had on the man as well as the Sikh community, both locally and further afield.

“This is absolutely not representative of West Midlands Police. We are committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect and we continue to strive for better relationships with the communities we serve. We are determined to hold to account any officer who does not adhere to the standards of professional behaviour.”

The suspect involved had been charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and released on bail to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on November 25.

He has also been charged with driving a vehicle when the vehicle registration mark fails to conform with regulations.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “This incident has caused understandable unrest within the local community and I want to reassure everyone that this will be thoroughly and independently investigated.

“We are now in possession of all the CCTV footage from the custody suite, which I have viewed myself. Our investigation will look at the actions of police during the incident to determine the facts.

“What I can say with absolute certainty at this stage, in direct response to questions I have received from members of the local community, is that the head covering was not stamped on at any stage.