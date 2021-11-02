Witness may have seen street attack that killed Oldbury man

Police want to speak to this potential witness

Amarpal Atkar, 33 and from Oldbury, died in hospital hours after being assaulted in Stephenson Street, just outside Grand Central and Birmingham New Street station on July 31.

Three months on it is believed that the potential witness could have important information on the attack. West Midlands Police has released a photo of the man detectives want to speak to and has stressed he is not a suspect.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the attack but has not been charged and remains on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who is leading the enquiry, said: "This still remains a live investigation with a number of detectives working to understand the events of the night.

"We're determined to get answers for his loved ones and we've been following a number of lines of enquiry.

"We've still been unable to identify this man and we're keen to speak to him as we believe he may have information to assist us.

"I would urge him to contact us; he's not a suspect and purely a potential witness."

Speaking after his death, Mr Atkar was described as a "beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend."