Man charged after theft of bikes and tools worth almost £30,000

A man has been charged following a burglary where almost £30,000 worth of goods were stolen.

North Staffordshire Justice Centre. Photo: Google
A number of bicycles and power tools were taken from a garage near Eccleshall in Stafford.

Police were called at 2.38am on October 27 with the victim reporting that a garage had been broken into and a total of three mountain bikes and a number of power tools had been stolen.

Luke Roberts, aged 45, of Syllenhurst View, Woore, was arrested a short time later.

He was subsequently charged with burglary of a dwelling and theft and has been remanded in custody.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and carried out inquiries in the local area - the approximate worth of the goods taken is £27,800.

Roberts appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on October 29 and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial due at Stafford Crown Court on November 26.

