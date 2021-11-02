Delivery driver dragged from her vehicle by carjackers

The woman was attacked by a man who then stole her Ford Focus in Burntwood last Wednesday.

The robbery happened in Rake Hill at around 3.30pm - minutes before a van around the corner was stolen.

The carjacker was reported to have got out of a passing black car which a group of white men, in their 20s and believed to be local to the area, were seen travelling in.

Meanwhile a white Vauxhall Vivaro was stolen on nearby Rugeley Road, which meets Rake Hill on the edge of town.

The driver of the van is believed to have been unloading items from the back of the van before the thief got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

It is reported the van was seen going down Rugeley Road towards Swan Island, believed to be in convoy with the same black car, and headed in the direction of Lichfield.

The stolen grey Ford Focus was last seen a few minutes later around a mile away on Hanney Hay Road.

Steve Bloomer, investigative officer at Staffordshire Police, said: “These were shocking offences to steal cars from people who were just going about their business peaceably.

"Witnesses who may have witnessed these incidents are encouraged to come forward.

“We take these crimes very seriously and work hard to protect our communities across Staffordshire.”