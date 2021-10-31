Police launch investigation after man hit by car and hospitalised

The man was injured in a hit and run on Walsall Road in Great Barr. Photo: Google Street Map

The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was hit by a white car on Walsall Road in Great Barr around 9.50pm on Thursday, October 28.

West Midlands Police said the car had failed to stop following the incident and said the man was not seriously injured.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a collision on Walsall Road, Great Barr on Thursday (28 October).

"A man in his 50s was taken to hospital following the crash at around 9.50pm, thankfully he wasn’t seriously injured.

"It’s understood that a white car failed to stop at the scene and we’re investigating.

"Anyone with information should get in touch via live chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk.

"Please quote log number 3600 of 28/10/21.