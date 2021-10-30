Police appeal after series of violent attacks in Brierley Hill

Do you know these people? Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police is looking for help with tracing three men following the series of violent attacks within an hour in Brierley Hill.

A man and woman were struck with a bottle by a group who got off a bus on Dudley Road at around 9pm on Thursday, October 21.

The woman, who is aged in her 40s, needed stitches to a head wound after the couple were attacked on the doorstep of their home.

Do you know these people? Photo: West Midlands Police

Less than half-an-hour later, a 16-year-old boy was approached and asked for his gold chain at Merry Hill bus station.

The teenager was then headbutted, bitten and stamped on by two men who fled empty-handed.

A second boy tried to intervene, but was hit in the face by an attacker who intimated he had a knife and a third boy was also assaulted.

The same group are believed to have immediately returned to the address of the first attack and damaged the front door while making threats to the occupants.

Sergeant Drew Turner, from force CID, said: "These were nasty and unprovoked attacks and we're determined to trace those who are responsible.

"This was unacceptable violence which has not only caused injuries, but understandably had a psychological impact on the victims.

"I'd urge anyone with information which can assist our enquiries to come and speak to us as soon as possible."