Police appeal after burglar steals bike and golf clubs in Dudley

West Midlands Police are keen to speak to anyone with information which can help identify this man. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal after the burglary, which happened at an address on Messiter Way in Dudley on October 19.

The force said the suspect had broken into a shed and made off with a bike and some golf clubs and has released an image of the person they believe is responsible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating a burglary that happened earlier this month in Messiter Way in Dudley. Can you help?

"If you recognise this man, please get in touch.

"You can send us a message via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk.

"Please quote investigation number 20/1817561/21.