Police appeal after burglar steals bike and golf clubs in Dudley

By James Vukmirovic

An appeal for information has gone out to help find the man responsible for a burglary at a Black Country address.

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal after the burglary, which happened at an address on Messiter Way in Dudley on October 19.

The force said the suspect had broken into a shed and made off with a bike and some golf clubs and has released an image of the person they believe is responsible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating a burglary that happened earlier this month in Messiter Way in Dudley. Can you help?

"The suspect broke into a shed on 19 October and made off with a bike and some golf clubs.

"If you recognise this man, please get in touch.

"You can send us a message via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk.

"Please quote investigation number 20/1817561/21.

"To stay anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You may be entitled to a reward."

James Vukmirovic

