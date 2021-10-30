Man charged with drink driving after car hits several parked vehicles

Bloomfield Road North. Photo: Google Street Map

Richard Smith, of Bloomfield Street North in Halesowen, has been charged with drink diving and bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on November 16.

The 27-year-old is alleged to have lost control of a Volvo which crashed into several cars on Bloomfield Street North just before 11.30pm on Friday, October 29.

The vehicle then veered towards an address on the street.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has been charged with drink driving after a Volvo crashed into parked cars in Halesowen.

"The vehicle allegedly lost control on Bloomfield Street North just before 11.30pm last night and collided with several parked cars before veering towards a house.

"Richard Smith, aged 27, and of Bloomfield Street North, Halesowen, has been charged with drink diving.