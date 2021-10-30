Man charged with drink driving after car hits several parked vehicles

By James VukmirovicHalesowenCrimePublished:

A man has been charged with drink driving after a car hit several parked vehicles on a quiet road.

Bloomfield Road North. Photo: Google Street Map
Bloomfield Road North. Photo: Google Street Map

Richard Smith, of Bloomfield Street North in Halesowen, has been charged with drink diving and bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on November 16.

The 27-year-old is alleged to have lost control of a Volvo which crashed into several cars on Bloomfield Street North just before 11.30pm on Friday, October 29.

The vehicle then veered towards an address on the street.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has been charged with drink driving after a Volvo crashed into parked cars in Halesowen.

"The vehicle allegedly lost control on Bloomfield Street North just before 11.30pm last night and collided with several parked cars before veering towards a house.

"Richard Smith, aged 27, and of Bloomfield Street North, Halesowen, has been charged with drink diving.

"He’s been bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court at 2.30pm on 16 November."

Crime
News
Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News