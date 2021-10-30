Man charged with drink driving after car hits several parked vehicles

Richard Smith, of Bloomfield Street North in Halesowen, has been charged with drink diving and bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on November 16.
The 27-year-old is alleged to have lost control of a Volvo which crashed into several cars on Bloomfield Street North just before 11.30pm on Friday, October 29.
The vehicle then veered towards an address on the street.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has been charged with drink driving after a Volvo crashed into parked cars in Halesowen.
"The vehicle allegedly lost control on Bloomfield Street North just before 11.30pm last night and collided with several parked cars before veering towards a house.
"He’s been bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court at 2.30pm on 16 November."