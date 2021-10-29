Witnesses wanted after armed robbery by masked gang

By James VukmirovicBilstonCrimePublished:

Witnesses are being encouraged to come forward after a masked gang armed with hammers robbed a convenience shop.

West Midlands Police have appealed for any witnesses to the armed robbery at the One Stop shop on Middleway Green in Bilston. Photo: Google
West Midlands Police have appealed for any witnesses to the armed robbery at the One Stop shop on Middleway Green in Bilston. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police have made the appeal after a gang of armed robbers threatened staff with hammers at the One Stop shop on Middleway Green in Bilston on Monday, October 25.

The four masked men made away with cash and cigarettes after the raid, which happened around 6.20pm, leaving the staff shaken, but uninjured.

West Midlands Police are investigating the raid, including viewing CCTV footage, and have asked for any witnesses and anyone with information to come forwards.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating an armed robbery at the One Stop store in Middleway Green, Bilston, just before 6.20pm on Monday (October 25).

"Four masked men entered the shop, with two of them threatening staff with hammers.

"No-one was injured although the robbers fled with cash and cigarettes.

"We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries to identify them.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 20/758323/21."

Crime
News
Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News