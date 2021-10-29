Witnesses wanted after armed robbery by masked gang

West Midlands Police have appealed for any witnesses to the armed robbery at the One Stop shop on Middleway Green in Bilston. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police have made the appeal after a gang of armed robbers threatened staff with hammers at the One Stop shop on Middleway Green in Bilston on Monday, October 25.

The four masked men made away with cash and cigarettes after the raid, which happened around 6.20pm, leaving the staff shaken, but uninjured.

West Midlands Police are investigating the raid, including viewing CCTV footage, and have asked for any witnesses and anyone with information to come forwards.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating an armed robbery at the One Stop store in Middleway Green, Bilston, just before 6.20pm on Monday (October 25).

"Four masked men entered the shop, with two of them threatening staff with hammers.

"No-one was injured although the robbers fled with cash and cigarettes.

"We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries to identify them.