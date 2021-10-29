Shop worker threatened after man attempted to steal protein bars

West Midlands Police want to speak to anyone who has information about the identity of this man, who attempted to steal £50 worth of protein bars from a shop on Heath Road in Darlaston. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal after the incident at a garage on Heath Road in Darlaston on Wednesday, September 21.

It saw a man attempt to leave without paying for £50-worth of protein bars, before a customer took them off him.

The man then chased the shop worker back into the shop, making threats and kicking the doors in an attack that left the shop worker shaken and upset by the incident.

A CCTV image of the man has been released by officers who are looking for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know this man?

"We want to speak to him after a shop worker was threatened during an attempt to steal more than £50-worth of protein bars from a garage in Heath Road, Darlaston.

"The offender left without paying for the bars and was followed by a customer who managed to retrieve the items, but then the man chased the shop worker back inside, making threats and kicking the door.

"Luckily no one was injured but the shop worker was left shaken and upset by the incident. This was just after 8.20am on Wednesday 21 September."