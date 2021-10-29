Final moments of taxi boss shown in court as CCTV captures drive-by shooting

Police in Queens Cross where Mohammed Haroon Zeb, inset, was shot

Mohammed Haroon Zeb, known as Haroon, was shot at point-blank range in the Queens Cross area of Dudley in January. The taxi firm boss died in hospital after being shot in the head.

The prosecution case against eight people accused of conspiring to murder the 39-year-old began with explanations about CCTV footage, and DNA evidence.

Prosecutor James Curtis described the CCTV's importance to the case.

He said: "We will follow the direction of the Golf, it is driving in the direction of the murder location, towards Queens Cross, Dudley. The Golf drives into Queens Cross where the home of the deceased is.

"We now see the last seconds of life, I'm afraid, of Mohammed Haroon Zeb, as he gets out the driver's side."

Mr Zeb was aged 39 and had four children

CCTV footage of four flashes coming out the window of a black VW Golf outside his home.

Mr Curtis also explained the importance of finding the DNA of one of the defendants in an Audi A3, which police believe was used and abandoned by the killers.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that the assassination of Mr Zeb was the latest instalment of a long-running feud between two families, which has included ritual beatings, disorder on the street, kidnappings and violent assaults.

Police at the scene in Queens Cross, Dudley, where Mr Zeb was shot

The following eight people have all been charged with conspiracy to murder:

Hassan Tasleem, 24, of Richmond Road, Dudley

Arkarsh Tasleem, 26, of Shaw Road, Dudley

Choudhary Naheim Rashid, 47, of Kingswinford Road, Dudley

Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 21, of Brook Street, Dudley

Gurdeep Sandhu, 23, of Blowers Green Road, Dudley

Mohammed Rafiq, 20, of Gammag Street, Dudley

Umar Ali, 20, of Blowers Green Road, Dudley and Shamraz Ali, 20, of Tanfield Road, Dudley

Hassan Tasleem, Choudhary Naheim Rashid, Gurdeep Sandhu, and Umar Ali have also been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sanna Iqbal, 27, of Hordern Road, Wolverhampton, has been charged with assisting an offender - her boyfriend Hassan Tasleem.